The Nogales High School Stunt and Cheer team will host its 19th Annual Cheer Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Beginning at 6 p.m. at the NHS gymnasium, the event features community cheer and dance teams and celebrates their talent.
The NHS cheer team celebrated a trifecta of titles in 2019, taking first place at the 2019 USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, Calif. after winning the Arizona Interscholastic Association state championship and the Arizona Cheer Championship. The annual Cheer Extravaganza is the team’s biggest fundraiser and helps them compete at the state and national levels.
Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door. Call Mary Robles at (520) 619-0253 for advance tickets.