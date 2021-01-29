The Nogales High School girls basketball team kicked off their 2021 season on Tuesday with a roster than included only two players from last year’s varsity squad.
But despite their lack of experience and a preseason that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, the NHS Apaches held their own against the Sunnyside Blue Devils, overcoming a sluggish start to take a second-half lead, before eventually falling 40-35.
Sophomore point guard Daniela Ochoa was the star of the game for Nogales, scoring 18 points – more than half her team’s total. Daiana Hollman added 10 points and Debanny Cota chipped in with five.
Sunnyside jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game, before Hollman scored on an offensive rebound to break the ice for Nogales. A three-pointer and two free throws by Ochoa in the final minute of the first quarter made the score 13-7 after one period.
Cota hit a three-pointer to start the second quarter as Nogales went on a 9-3 run to tie the game at 16. But Sunnyside scored the final six points of the period and the Blue Devils had a 22-16 lead at halftime.
When play resumed, Ochoa went on a three-minute scoring tear for the Apaches, starting with a pair of medium-range jump shots.Then she scored on a drive, and followed that up with a three-pointer that put Nogales ahead 25-24.
Astrid Zubiate scored in the lane to increase the NHS lead to 27-24, but Sunnyside scored the final four points of the quarter and retook the lead at 28-27.
The Blue Devils’ lead grew to five points with six minutes remaining, but Nogales cut the advantage to 34-33 when Cota stole the ball at half court and dribbled in for a layup with 2:38 remaining.
But Sunnyside hung tough and the Apaches were unable to overtake them before the final buzzer.
NHS next plays at Salpointe on Nov. 2. Their next scheduled home game is Feb. 4 against Marana.