Two evenly matched teams faced off on the volleyball court on Thursday at Nogales High School. And after five hard-fought sets, the Sunnyside Blue Devils came out just ahead of the NHS Apaches.
The first set saw NHS take a 23-15 lead, then fend off a late Sunnyside rally to win 25-22.
The Blue Devils came back to win the next two, 25-16 and 25-18.
With their backs against the wall, Nogales clung to a 15-14 advantage in the fourth set before Angela Lizarraga stepped up to serve. At one point she reeled off five-consecutive aces as the Apaches went on a 10-0 run, eventually clinching the 25-14 victory on a shot by Annisabelle Galindo.
That set the stage for a tie-breaking fifth set, played to 15 points.
Nogales fell behind 10-6, and then 12-7. But Ariadna Anaya scored a point on a hit, then served four aces to tie the game at 12.
Sunnyside tallied the next two points before a spike by Lynette Valenzuela of Nogales closed the gap to 14-13. But a ball hit out of bounds gave the Blue Devils the set and the match.
With the loss, NHS fell to 1-8 on the season. They’re set to host Desert View – a team they beat 3-0 earlier in the season – on Tuesday.