Epaches

The Rocket League state championship team from Nogales High School, from left: Coach Ricardo Medina, Jr., Gustavo Duran, manager Elijah Samuel Leon, Christian Fuentes and Marcel Savinon.

 Photo courtesy of @NogiAthletics

A year ago, the esports team from Nogales High School made it to the state Rocket League finals before losing to Brophy Prep.

The loss, the team’s first of the 2022 season, was tough to swallow for players Gustavo Duran, Christian Fuentes and Marcel Savinon – all underclassmen who returned in 2023 with a chip on their shoulders.

The Epaches compete at the state championship tounament at Paradise Valley Community College. From left: Christian Fuentes, Marcel Savinon and Gustavo Duran.


