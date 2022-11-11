On a chilly Thursday night, the Nogales Apaches capped off a hard fought season with an emphatic 42-21 win over the Cholla Chargers.

After starting the campaign 0-6, including a season-opening loss to local rival Rio Rico, the Apaches ended their season on a 3-1 run with victories over Flowing Wells, Rincon and Cholla. That run allowed them to finish with a winning 3-2 record in the 5A Sonoran Region.



Tags

Load comments