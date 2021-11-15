Purchase Access

The Nogales High School football season came to a disappointing end on Friday, when the Apaches lost at home to Sunnyside, 48-0.

With the NHS offense stymied throughout the game, the team’s highlights came at the defensive end – particularly on two interceptions that kept the score close during the early stages of the game.

The first came less than two minutes into what was still a scoreless contest, when Benjamin Ley picked off a pass at the goal line and brought it back close to midfield.

Then, after Sunnyside took a 6-0 lead and threatened for more, Alex Armendariz intercepted a potential touchdown pass in the end zone as time ran out in the first quarter.

The visitors scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 20-0 at halftime, then added four more TDs in the second half.

Nogales ended the season with an overall record of 3-7, with the wins coming against Rio Rico, Cholla and Rincon/University.

