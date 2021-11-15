NHS football drops season finale to Sunnyside Nogales International Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 21 Fernando Valenzuela plows into the Sunnyside defense. Photo by Jonathan Clark Gabe Badilla tries to bring down the Sunnyside ball carrier. Photo by Jonathan Clark Aidan Hernandez returns a kickoff for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Benjamin Ley brings down the Sunnyside ball carrier. Photo by Jonathan Clark Carlos Bravo flies in to assist with the tackle. Photo by Jonathan Clark The senior cheerleaders. Photo by Jonathan Clark Noel Tapia fights for an extra yard on the carry. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Apaches line up for a play. Photo by Jonathan Clark Adrian Lopez Olaiz rears back for a pass. Photo by Jonathan Clark Stephen Yubeta punts for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alejandro Lopez Romo (81) battles a Sunnyside player for the ball. Photo by Jonathan Clark Benjamin Ley goes high in the air to make the interception. Photo by Jonathan Clark Fernando Valenzuela picks up some yardage for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Gabe Badilla (3) brings down the Sunnyside ball carrier. Photo by Jonathan Clark Arturo Alvarez carries the ball for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alex Armendariz makes an interception in the end zone. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alex Armendariz is congratulated by his teammates after making an interception in the end zone. Photo by Jonathan Clark NHS cheerleaders watch the opening kickoff. Photo by Jonathan Clark Fernando Valenzuela hands off to Arturo Alvarez. Photo by Jonathan Clark Benjamin Ley pulls down the Sunnyside ball carrier. Photo by Jonathan Clark Fernando Valenzuela makes a lateral pass. OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Nogales High School football season came to a disappointing end on Friday, when the Apaches lost at home to Sunnyside, 48-0.With the NHS offense stymied throughout the game, the team’s highlights came at the defensive end – particularly on two interceptions that kept the score close during the early stages of the game.The first came less than two minutes into what was still a scoreless contest, when Benjamin Ley picked off a pass at the goal line and brought it back close to midfield.Then, after Sunnyside took a 6-0 lead and threatened for more, Alex Armendariz intercepted a potential touchdown pass in the end zone as time ran out in the first quarter.The visitors scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 20-0 at halftime, then added four more TDs in the second half.Nogales ended the season with an overall record of 3-7, with the wins coming against Rio Rico, Cholla and Rincon/University. 