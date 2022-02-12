NHS girls can’t get past Willow Canyon Nogales International Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 42 Daniella Ochoa, left, and Jessica Villarino watch as Mikayla Ramirez of Willow Canyon jumps up to control the ball. Photo by Jonathan Clark Andrea Torres pushes the ball up the court on a fast break. Photo by Jonathan Clark Daniella Ochoa maneuvers around the Willow Canyon defender. Photo by Jonathan Clark Astrid Zubiate looks to make a pass. Photo by Jonathan Clark Jessica Villarino makes a look-away pass. Photo by Jonathan Clark Brianna Morgan defends the ball on an inbounds play. Photo by Jonathan Clark Bryhanna Fierros follows through on a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark Juzeth Casas brings the ball up for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Jennifer Abril on defense for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Johanna Simpson defends the Willow Canyon ballhandler. Photo by Jonathan Clark Sofia Durazo gets set for a free throw. Photo by Jonathan Clark Mia Rodriguez goes up for a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark The cheerleaders perform a stunt during player introductions. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Pride of Nogales performs at halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark The poms perform at halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark Andrea Torres struggles for rebounding position. Photo by Jonathan Clark Astrid Zubiate goes up for a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark Brianna Morgan gets ready for a play to begin. Photo by Jonathan Clark Daniella Ochoa splits the Willow Canyon defense to get a clean look at the basket. Photo by Jonathan Clark Juzeth Casas drives to the basket. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Nogales players line up for an inbounds play. Photo by Jonathan Clark The cheerleaders perform during player introductions. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Pride of Nogales performs at halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark A member of the poms practices juggling on the sidelines. Photo by Jonathan Clark Daniella Ochoa defends the Willow Canyon ballhandler. Photo by Jonathan Clark Astrid Zubiate gets ready for a free throw. Photo by Jonathan Clark Bryhanna Fierros tries to control the ball under the basket. Photo by Jonathan Clark Chloe Lobmeyer of Willow Canyon hauls down a rebound. Photo by Jonathan Clark Willow Canyon’s Dakota Gilbertson goes up to try to block a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark Mia Martinez of Willow Canyon tries to pass the ball past Brianna Morgan on an inbounds play. Photo by Jonathan Clark Mia Rodriguez controls the ball for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Jessica Villarino gets a shot off in the lane. Photo by Jonathan Clark Juzeth Casas handles the ball for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Daniella Ochoa goes up for a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark The players battle for a loose ball under the basket. Brianna Morgan goes up for a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark A cheerleader gets ready to perform a stunt during halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Pride of Nogales performs at halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark The poms perform at halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark Andrea Torres tries to box out Chloe Lobmeyer of Willow Canyon, who wins the rebound anyway. Photo by Jonathan Clark The cheerleaders perform a stunt during halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Pride of Nogales performs at halftime. Photo by Jonathan Clark OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Nogales High School girls basketball team was bounced from the postseason on Friday when they fell at home to the Willow Canyon Wildcats.The Wildcats, who came into the contest on a nine-game winning streak, led from start to finish as they took the 5A Conference tournament play-in game by a score of 53-32.The Nogales offense was stymied by Willow Canyon’s zone defense, which was anchored by two 6-foot-2 players who blocked or altered numerous shots.After falling behind 5-0 at the start of the game, NHS went on an 8-4 run to cut the lead to one. Daniella Ochoa scored five of her team’s points on a three-pointer and two free throws.But the Wildcats scored the final nine points of the quarter, then grew their advantage to 30-14 at halftime. Nogales got no closer than 13 points in the second half.Ochoa and Jessica Villarino finished with seven points each to lead NHS, and Astrid Zubiate had six. Leilani Soto was Willow Canyon’s top scorer with 14 points, followed by Mia Martinez with 13. Tags Willow Canyon Daniella Ochoa Sport Basketball Wildcat Zone Defense Nogales Nhs Offense