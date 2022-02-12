Purchase Access

The Nogales High School girls basketball team was bounced from the postseason on Friday when they fell at home to the Willow Canyon Wildcats.

The Wildcats, who came into the contest on a nine-game winning streak, led from start to finish as they took the 5A Conference tournament play-in game by a score of 53-32.

The Nogales offense was stymied by Willow Canyon’s zone defense, which was anchored by two 6-foot-2 players who blocked or altered numerous shots.

After falling behind 5-0 at the start of the game, NHS went on an 8-4 run to cut the lead to one. Daniella Ochoa scored five of her team’s points on a three-pointer and two free throws.

But the Wildcats scored the final nine points of the quarter, then grew their advantage to 30-14 at halftime. Nogales got no closer than 13 points in the second half.

Ochoa and Jessica Villarino finished with seven points each to lead NHS, and Astrid Zubiate had six. Leilani Soto was Willow Canyon’s top scorer with 14 points, followed by Mia Martinez with 13.

