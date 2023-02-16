High-pressure defense and an offense that scored inside and out gave the Nogales High School Apaches the advantage in Wednesday’s first-round 5A Conference playoff game against the Cactus Shadows Falcons of Scottsdale.

No. 7-seeded NHS led almost from the start as they downed No. 10 Cactus Shadows 56-47 to advance to the quarterfinal round. They’ll next take on No. 2 Betty H. Fairfax High School on Tuesday in Phoenix.

NHS-Cactus Shadows

The Nogales players celebrate at the end of the game.


