High-pressure defense and an offense that scored inside and out gave the Nogales High School Apaches the advantage in Wednesday’s first-round 5A Conference playoff game against the Cactus Shadows Falcons of Scottsdale.
No. 7-seeded NHS led almost from the start as they downed No. 10 Cactus Shadows 56-47 to advance to the quarterfinal round. They’ll next take on No. 2 Betty H. Fairfax High School on Tuesday in Phoenix.
“We deserve being there,” senior guard Daniela Ochoa said of her team’s qualification for the final eight. “We’ve been working really, really hard to get there, so everything we got right here is well-deserved.”
The Falcons scored the first basket of Wednesday’s game, but Cecy Burruel hit back-to-back three-pointers to put Nogales ahead 6-2. After Cactus Shadows cut the lead to 8-7, Ochoa connected from beyond the arc. Astrid Zubiate scored on a drive with 40 seconds left in the first quarter and Nogales led 13-11 after one period.
The Apaches turned up their full-court press in the second quarter, forcing repeated turnovers and holding the Falcons to just seven points in the frame.
“We had to press them because we knew we were faster,” Ochoa said of the Apaches’ defensive approach. As for the offense, she said: “We had a lot of open looks because of the screens.”
Ochoa started the NHS scoring in the second period with a three-pointer. Next, Mea Rodriguez stole the ball on the press and fed Zubiate for a layup that forced Cactus Shadows to call time out.
Ochoa hit another three-pointer after the break, and when Viviana Carrillo scored on an offensive rebound, NHS was up 23-13 with four minutes left in the half. At the break, the score was 25-18.
The first points of the second half came on another Ochoa three-pointer, but after that, NHS moved its offense inside. Zubiate found Johana Simpson open for a basket under the hoop, and Burruel scored on a fast break to give Nogales their biggest lead of the game at 12 points.
After Cactus Shadows scored two straight baskets, Jessica Villarino scored on a drive and Juzeth Casas passed to Zubiate for an easy inside hoop. Villarino scored two more baskets in the paint and Nogales lead 40-30 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter scoring began with Villarino finding Zubiate on a backdoor cut to the basket. A few minutes later, Villarino put in a layup and Burruel hit two free throws to give Nogales a 15-point advantage with three minutes to play.
The Falcons were able to cut into the NHS lead with free throws during the final minutes, but the outcome was never in doubt.
Ochoa was the high scorer for Nogales with 16 points, followed by Burruel with 15. Villarino had 10 and Zubiate added nine.
Camryn Koester of Cactus Shadows was the game’s high scorer with 23 points.