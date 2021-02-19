The Nogales High School girls soccer team fell to Ironwood Ridge at home on Thursday, 4-0.
It’s been a challenging season for the Apaches, whose roster features three freshman and four sophomores, in addition to five juniors and seven seniors.
They’re still seeking their first win of the season, with five games down and five more to go.
Thursday’s game served as Senior Night for NHS, and the honorees included Natalia Bojorquez, Marlana Clemente, Dayanara Hernandez, Samantha Leon, Giselle Mada, Valeria Rodriguez-Flores and Claudette Ruiz.