A win in their final match of the season on Tuesday helped the Nogales High School girls tennis team jump two spots in the state rankings and earn the No. 14 seed in the state Division II tournament.
NHS will now face No. 3-seeded Salpointe Catholic in the first round of the playoffs, starting at 3 p.m. on April 25 at the Tucson Racquet Club.
The last-minute jump from No. 16 to No. 14 helped Nogales avoid a first-round matchup with No. 1-seeded Catalina Foothills, the defending state champion that hasn’t lost a match since 2019. Still, the NHS girls (9-5 in the regular season) will have their hands full with Salpointe, who went 9-1 and defeated the Apaches 9-0 on April 14.
In Tuesday’s regular-season finale, Nogales made quick work of Pueblo High School, winning 9-0.
DanaPaola Camacho, Frida Othon, Martha Armendariz, Rebeca Del Grande, Paris Crisantes and Vallentina Caballero won the No. 1-6 singles matches, respectively. The doubles teams of Camacho-Othon, Armendariz-Del Grande and Crisantes Caballero were victorious as well.
In addition to a state team tournament, the Arizona Interscholastic Association holds individual tournaments for singles and doubles players. The pairings in that tournament will be announced on Saturday, April 22.