The Nogales Apaches took early command of Thursday’s girls basketball game at Rio Rico, then held off several Hawk rallies to win by 26 points.
The victory improved Nogales’ regular-season record to 4-0, while Rio Rico dropped to 4-2.
NHS scored first in the game on a three-point play by Cecy Burruel. Then, after a three-pointer by Daniela Ochoa and a breakaway layup by Burruel, Nogales led 11-2, forcing Rio Rico to call time out with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
Rio Rico’s Debanny Cota hit a three-pointer to stop the NHS run. But after a spate of fouling that saw Nogales take 10 free throws in a span of 1:18 (they made nine), Ochoa connected from beyond the arc to beat the buzzer and put NHS up 26-7 after eight minutes of play.
The second quarter was a different story, as the Hawks came out hot. Tiffany Lopez hit a three-pointer to make it 27-12, and after two free throws Johana Holman, Lopez converted a steal into a layup and it was Nogales’ turn to call time out.
When play resumed, Holman hit a turnaround in the lane to cap off a 9-0 Hawks run and cut the Nogales lead to single digits.
The Apaches regained their footing and went up 36–22 when Jessica Villarino drove the lane and dished off to Viviana Carrillo for a basket. Free throws brought the score to 37-24 at the half.
Second half
Nogales scored the first eight points of the third quarter to boost their lead to 21. And when Villarino put in a layup with an assist from Burruel, it gave the Apaches a 53-32 advantage heading into the final period.
Rio Rico made a brief run to start the quarter, scoring two points on an offensive rebound by Holman and adding three more on a bomb by Cota – her fourth three-pointer of the game. But led by Ochoa’s eight points, NHS closed out the game on a 13-3 run to win 66-40.
Ochoa and Zubiate finished the game with 19 points apiece to lead Nogales, and Burruel added 16. Cota was Rio Rico’s top scorer with 15 points, followed by Lopez with 13 and Holman with 11.
Nogales plays next on Dec. 13, when they host Douglas starting at 6 p.m. Rio Rico plays at Tucson High on Dec. 12. Their next scheduled home game is Jan. 3 against Mica Mountain, starting at 6 p.m.
