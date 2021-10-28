If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Nogales High School girls finished sixth in a field of 14 teams and the boys were ninth among 18 teams to run in the “gold” varsity races at the Eye of the Tiger Invitational last weekend at Marana High School.
The NHS girls were led by Brianna Morgan, who finished the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) race in 28th place with a time of 22:08. The next Nogales runner in the field of 94 was Mia Barraza, who came in 31st with a time of 22:13.
Brianna Martinez was 40th at 22:35 and Sofia Durazo was one place behind her at 22:42.
Elizabeth Fuentes crossed the finish line 17 seconds later in 45th place, one step ahead of teammate Idaly Bañulos. Alexandra Maldonado rounded out the NHS contingent in 50th place with a time of 23:32.
Javier Matinez-Peralta led the Nogales boys in their race with a time of 17:50, good for 36th place in the field of 134 runners.
Next came Daniel Corrales (51st, 18:46), Jose Coronado (60th, 19:20) and Alec Guerra (64th, 19:29).
Santiago Martinez (77th, 19:50) and Esteban Cervantes (90th, 20:23) completed the NHS contingent.
The NHS girls also fared well in the “open” (junior varsity) race, finishing second as a team among 11 schools.
Among the field of 133 runners, Camila Guzman was fourth and Natalia Guzman was fifth, while Johanna Simpson was 17th. All are freshmen.
The top boys finishers for Nogales in the open race, which included 232 runners, were Santiago Aguilar (42nd), Cristian Olivares (59th) and Rafael Vasavilbaso (60th).