NHS girls soccer closes out home season Nogales International Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 27 Ana Molina chases down the Walden Grove ballhandler. Photo by Jonathan Clark Paulette Piña boots the ball away as a Walden Grove defender closes in. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alexia Manzo chases down the ball as the Walden Grove player leaps in the air. Photo by Jonathan Clark Anais Dominguez tries to kick the ball away from the Walden Grove player. Photo by Jonathan Clark Carolina Renteria pushes the ball upfield. Photo by Jonathan Clark Camilha Talavera gets a step on the Walden Grove defender. Photo by Jonathan Clark Daniela Del Grande defends the Nogales goal as the Walden Grove player winds up for a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark Mariandrea Valenzuela chases down a loose ball. Photo by Jonathan Clark Elizabeth Macias controls the ball for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Valeria Denogean blasts the ball toward the Walden Grove end. Photo by Jonathan Clark Sofia Lopez boots the ball away from the Walden Grove attacker. Photo by Jonathan Clark Sonia Guerrero battles for the inside track on the ball. Photo by Jonathan Clark Goalkeeper Emelyn Bolaños boots the ball out of the Nogales end. Photo by Jonathan Clark Nayeli Peraza-Ruiz pushes the ball toward the Walden Grove end. Photo by Jonathan Clark Camilha Talavera settles the ball for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Nogales defense fights to keep the ball out of the net. Photo by Jonathan Clark Paulette Piña heads full speed into the Walden Grove defense. Photo by Jonathan Clark Valeria Denogean controls the ball for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Elizabeth Macias controls the ball for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Nayeli Peraza-Ruiz battles for a loose ball. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alexia Leon passes to a teammate. Ana Molina fights for control of the ball. Photo by Jonathan Clark Daniela Del Grande boots the ball away as Leah Berrellez looks on. Photo by Jonathan Clark Carolina Renteria moved the ball upfield. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alexia Leon, taking a turn in goal, punts the ball away. Photo by Jonathan Clark Gabriela Aguayo controls the ball under the watchful eye of the official. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alexia Manzo awaits a throw-in. Photo by Jonathan Clark OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Nogales Apaches girls soccer team wrapped up their 2021-22 home season on Wednesday, when they fell to Walden Grove at Apache Stadium.And while Wednesday’s result wasn’t in Nogales’ favor, they won 4-1 the night before when they hosted the Buena Colts.NHS concluded their season on Thursday with a game at Sunnyside in Tucson. 