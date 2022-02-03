Purchase Access

The Nogales Apaches girls soccer team wrapped up their 2021-22 home season on Wednesday, when they fell to Walden Grove at Apache Stadium.

And while Wednesday’s result wasn’t in Nogales’ favor, they won 4-1 the night before when they hosted the Buena Colts.

NHS concluded their season on Thursday with a game at Sunnyside in Tucson.

