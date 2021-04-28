The No. 10-ranked Nogales Apaches girls tennis team knocked off No. 7 Paradise Valley on Tuesday in the first round of the Division II state tournament.
Nogales, which ended the regular season with a record of 11-1, won five of six singles matches to top Paradise Valley (12-1) on the Trojans’ home court.
Playing the No. 1 match, Nicolette Fajardo won 6-3, 6-0. Vanya Gupta took the No. 2 contest, 6-1, 6-1.
Daniela Del Grande was the winner in No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0; and Yashika Shaju won at No. 4, 6-1, 6-3.
Sofia Durazo lost a tough No. 5 match 6-3, 6-4, while Frida Othon was the winner in a closely contested No. 6 contest, 6-4, 6-4.
With the win, the NHS girls advance to the quarterfinal round on May 5. They’ll play against No. 2-seeded Cactus Shadows (14-0) in Cave Creek.
In addition, Fajardo will compete in the state singles tournament on Friday, April 30 at the Phoenix Tennis Center. She’s set to play Jordan Rook of Centennial High School in the first round.
That same day, Gupta and Del Grande will team up to compete in the D-II doubles tournament, starting with a first-round match vs. with Morgan Filer and Serena Hsu of Catalina Foothills.