The Nogales High School girls tennis team raised their season record to 6-1 with a clean 9-0 sweep of Walden Grove on Tuesday at NHS.

Vanya Gupta and Nicolette Fajardo won their No. 1 and 2 singles matches, respectively, by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

Yashika Shaju took the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-2, and Maria Sofia Armendariz won at No. 4 by scores of 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 5 singles match went to Frida Othon, who won 6-0, 6-0, and Maria Guzman was the No. 6 match winner, 6-2, 6-0.

Gupta and Fajardo teamed up to win No. 1 doubles, 8-3, and Shaju and Armendariz won the No. 2 doubles match by the same score. Othon and Guzman were the No. 3 doubles winners by a score of 8-0.

The Apaches, ranked No. 10 in the state among Division II schools, were set to play Pueblo at home on Thursday and Palo Verde at home on Tuesday, April 13.

