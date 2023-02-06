NHS girls

Standing, from left: Viviana Carrillo, Johanna Simpson, Cecy Burruel, Miah Burrel, Jessica Villarino, Camila Insunza and Coach Yahaira Sanchez. Kneeling/sitting, from left: Lisa Moreno, Germain Garfio, Juzeth Casas, Mea Rodriguez, Daniela Ochoa and Astrid Zubiate.

 Photo by Byanca Parra, courtesy of NHS

The Nogales High School girls basketball team has qualified for the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s new Open Division state tournament as the No. 26 seed.

The NHS Apaches, who finished the regular season with a 15-3 record, are set to play at No. 7-seeded Pinnacle High School of Phoenix on Tuesday, Feb. 7, starting a 7 p.m.



