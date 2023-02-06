Standing, from left: Viviana Carrillo, Johanna Simpson, Cecy Burruel, Miah Burrel, Jessica Villarino, Camila Insunza and Coach Yahaira Sanchez. Kneeling/sitting, from left: Lisa Moreno, Germain Garfio, Juzeth Casas, Mea Rodriguez, Daniela Ochoa and Astrid Zubiate.
The Nogales High School girls basketball team has qualified for the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s new Open Division state tournament as the No. 26 seed.
The NHS Apaches, who finished the regular season with a 15-3 record, are set to play at No. 7-seeded Pinnacle High School of Phoenix on Tuesday, Feb. 7, starting a 7 p.m.
The 32-team Open Division tournament includes the top teams in the 4A, 5A and 6A conferences. Any teams eliminated during the first two rounds of play will then be placed in their respective conference tournament. Nogales is in the 5A Conference, so if they don’t make it to the quarterfinal round, they will still qualify for the 5A tournament, set to begin Feb. 15.
Pinnacle, Nogales’ opponent in the first round of the Open Division playoffs, is a 6A Conference team that also finished the regular season with a 15-3 mark.
For Nogales, their 15 regular-season wins were the most since the 2015-16 campaign, when they also won 15.
The Apaches are led by a trio of seniors, including two four-year members of the varsity team: Daniela Ochoa and Jessica Villarino. According to statistics posted to MaxPreps.com, Ochoa is averaging 10.3 points per game this season. Meanwhile, Villarino leads the team in rebounding (7.5 per game), assists (4.4), steals (3.8) and blocks (1.7), while also scoring 7.4 points per contest.
Fellow senior and three-year varsity player Astrid Zubiate is scoring just under 10 points and pulling down five rebounds per game.
Sophomore Cecy Burruel is the team’s leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. Johanna Simpson, another sophomore, chips in with averages of 4.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Nogales is coached by NHS graduate Zahaira Sanchez.