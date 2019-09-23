The Nogales High School girls team finished first at the 27th Annual Los Mezquites Cross Country Invitational last weekend in Tucson.
The Apaches finished the 5K race with 38 points, best in a field of six teams.
Junior Felisha Lerma was the top NHS finisher, coming in fourth out of 50 runners with a time of 23:47.1. Brandy Perez, another junior, came in seventh at 24:02.4 and senior Carolina Durazo was 10th at 25:14.8.
A group of three Nogales runners finished in places 19-21: freshman Elizabeth Fuentes (26:36.0), sophomore Sofia Durazo (26:37.9) and senior Jacqueline Larson (26:47.2). Senior Roberta Gracia came in 23rd with a time of 27:00.3.
In the boys race, Nogales finished fifth among 10 teams with 135 points.
NHS freshman Ivan Rubio was 14th in the field of 72 runners with a time of 20:04.7. Junior Gibran Chavez was 18th at 20:14.0 and sophomore Daniel Corrales was 19th at 20:18.2.
Juan Cervantes, a junior, was 50th with a time of 23:40.5 and freshman Cristian Olivares was four spots behind him at 23:58.5.
The Nogales boys and girls teams are scheduled to host a home meet against Marana and Florence high schools on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The girls race starts at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.