Nogales High School graduate Aloysius “Big Al” Cruz hit his first professional home run on Tuesday, as his Olmecas de Tabasco routed the Piratas de Campeche 18-5 in Mexican Baseball League action.
Cruz pinch-hit in the seventh inning and launched a three-run home run as the Olmecas won their sixth-straight game and raised their season record to 31-27, according to a game recap on the Olmecas’ website.
A 25-year-old catcher/infielder who was previously in the Pericos de Puebla organization, Cruz joined the Olmecas active roster on June 5 and got his first hit, a double, in a 4-3 Tabasco win, also against the Piratas. He was placed on the team’s reserve list on July 6, then reactivated on July 23.
Through Wednesday, Cruz had appeared in 11 games so far this season for Tabasco and had seven official plate appearances. In addition to his double and homer, he has twice been hit by pitches.
Cruz graduated from NHS in 2014, then played baseball for two seasons at Pima Community College. He transferred to Tennessee Wesleyan University and was a member of the 2019 TWU Bulldogs team that won the 2019 NAIA Baseball National Championship.
In two seasons at TWU, Cruz batted .313 with 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 83 RBI. He signed with Puebla of the Mexican League following his college graduation.