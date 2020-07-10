Former Nogales High School basketball standout Adalberto “Beto” Diaz has signed a professional contract with the Soles de Mexicali, the defending champions of Mexico’s 17-team Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional.
The Soles announced the signing of the 6-foot-7 Nogalian in a post to the team Facebook page on July 4. His management company, CSA Sports Management, also announced the signing on its Facebook page, saying that Diaz had inked a two-year contract with Mexicali.
Diaz recently graduated with a business administration degree from Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho, where he averaged 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a senior. He began his collegiate career at the junior college level, playing at Tohono O’odham Community College and Iowa Western Community College before transferring to NNU for his final two seasons.
In a story about Diaz published on the NNU basketball website last fall, coach Paul Rush praised him for his work ethic, saying: “What he has done, the work he has put in and the way he has developed himself, to be able to not only go to school, but get a degree and get it for free is really impressive.”
As a senior at NHS in 2015-16, Diaz averaged 19 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and helped lead the Apaches to the quarterfinals of the Division II state tournament. That performance earned him a spot on the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s All-Division II second team.
He was also a starting member of the 2014-15 Apache team that made it to the state semifinals.