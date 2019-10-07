Nogales native Luis Aguilar, a junior kicker with the Northern Arizona University football team, blasted a career-long 57-yard field goal in the Lumberjacks’ 41-23 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday.
The kick was the longest successful field goal by an NAU player since 2000, and ranks as the longest make by any player this season in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.
On Monday, Aguilar was honored as the Big Sky Conference ROOT SPORTS Special Teams Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 5. He also won the honor on Sept. 2.
A 2016 graduate of Nogales High School, Aguilar also drilled a 31-yard field goal in the Northern Colorado game to remain a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals under 50 yards this season. He made all five extra point attempts in the win and is now a perfect 27-of-27 on the year.
What’s more, Aguilar averaged 65 yards on seven kickoff attempts against Northern Colorado – all of which went for touchbacks – and added one punt for 43 yards.
Aguilar ranks third nationally among FCS kickers with an average of 1.83 field goals per game and is 10th in points per game with 10. He leads the Big Sky Conference in both categories.
His 36 touchbacks on 42 kickoff attempts through six games ranks second in the nation.
The Lumberjacks (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky) have a bye this week, then return to action on Oct. 19 at Weber State in Utah.
Aguilar played two seasons of varsity football at NHS.
During his junior year in 2014, he punted 23 times for a total of 735 yards, went 2-for-2 on field goals and made all 28 point-after attempts in nine games. His senior season, he punted 27 times for 1,060 yards, made 6-of-9 field goals and all 42 PATs in 11 games.
(From a news release submitted by Randy Press, NAU assistant athletic director for communications.)