Three recent graduates of Nogales High School have earned spots on the University of Arizona cheerleading team: Dominique Zuniga, Isaiah Valle and Alexandro Cortes.
The three athletes “spent a significant part of this summer preparing for multiple tryouts they needed to perform virtually,” said NHS athletics coordinator Eric Sowle, who added: “We’re extremely proud of them!”
NHS cheer coach Venesa Garcia explained that Zuniga, Valle and Cortes, with the help of their parents, began by submitting a video in which they displayed their skills. After advancing to the next round, they interviewed with coaches.
Then they received an email letting them know they made the team.
Garcia noted that the three attended a clinic in January at which they were given a tour of the campus and were able to do stunts and meet UA team members and coaches.
“This helped them become more familiar with the team and more importantly, the coaches were able to see them and meet them and see what they could do in person,” she said.
“I am extremely proud of them for setting this goal and going after it,” Garcia added. “They stuck together like a family and achieved it together. I can’t wait to see them cheering, so I can cheer them on!”