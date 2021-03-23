Two athletes from Nogales High School won top individual honors in the 5A Conference Southern Region when the Arizona Interscholastic Association revealed its winter sports recognitions last week.
Blas Lohr, a senior midfielder on the Apaches boys soccer team, was named Player of the Year in the Southern Region. And Steven Legleu, a senior guard on the boys basketball team, was the the region’s Player of the Year as well as its Offensive Player of the Year after a season in which he averaged a team-high 20 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Basketball
Legleu was joined on the all-Southern Region first team by fellow guard Juan Cervantes, a senior who averaged 9.6 points per game. Senior Eduardo Herrera (8 points per game) was a second team all-region selection.
Three Apaches were honorable mention all-region performers: seniors Peter Rodriguez and Javier Padilla, and junior Edgardo Zubiate.
Ricardo “Bambi” De La Riva of NHS was the Coach of the Year after leading the Apaches to a 11-4 regular season record, a 7-1 regional mark and the No. 7 seed in the 5A Conference state tournament.
The NHS girls basketball team had two players chosen for the all-Southern Region second team: guard Daniella Ochoa and forward Jessica Villarino, both sophomores.
Five more Nogales girls players were honorable mentions: sophomore Yesenia Ahumada, freshman Debanny Cota, senior Melissa Lopez, sophomore Brianna Morgan and freshman Mia Rodriguez.
Soccer
In addition to Lohr, three members of the Nogales boys soccer team were first-team all-Southern Region selections: Jesus Ramirez, a senior defender; Steven Yubeta, a junior forward; and Nickolas Molina, a sophomore goalkeeper.
Three more NHS players were picked for the second team: Jacobo Dabdoub, a senior defender; Francisco Calixtro, a junior forward, and Ramon Perez, a sophomore midfielder.
Their coach, Armando Romero-Davis, was named coach of the year in the region. He led the Apaches to a 9-2 regular season record, including a 3-0 mark in region, and the No. 8 seed in the 5A Conference state tournament.
The all-5A Southern Region girls soccer team included two honorable mentions from NHS: Natalia Bojorquez and Samantha Leon, both seniors.