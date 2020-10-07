Nogales High School is allowing spectators at its home athletics contests this fall season, but with limitations and regulations in place to protect against the coronavirus.
Each student-athlete and coach is allowed four pre-approved spectators per home game, with those spectators limited to direct family members for contact tracing purposes, the NHS Athletics Department said in a recently published list of game day procedures.
Visiting teams are allowed four spectators per student-athlete in sports except for football, which will have a limit of two attendees per athlete.
All spectators who attend an athletic event at NHS must wear a mask and clear a COVID-19 screening before entering the facility. At Tuesday’s home volleyball game, attendees had their temperatures taken at the entry point to the gym, and there were hand sanitizer dispensers in place as well.
Seating areas are marked off, and spectators must sit only in designated areas wth their group/family.
Admission to NHS sporting events is free for those cleared to attend, but there will be no food, beverage or apparel sales.