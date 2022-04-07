Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The oldest standing record in Nogales High School track and field history fell last weekend when junior decathlete Shahean Simon cleared 13 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault.

That broke the previous NHS school record of 13 feet, set by Hector Arana in 1973, according to NHS Athletic Director Eric Sowle.

Simon’s record-breaking vault came during the Lancer Invitational meet, hosted by Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson. He finished second at the meet in the event.

In addition to setting a new NHS standard, Simon’s performance qualified him for the pole vault competition at the state championship meet, set for May 11 at Mesa Community College.



Tags

Load comments