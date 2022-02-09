The boys and girls basketball teams at Nogales and Rio Rico high schools all qualified for the play-in round of their respective state tournaments. Two teams – the NHS girls and RRHS boys – will enjoy home court advantage.
The pairings, announced Wednesday morning, look like this:
• The Nogales High School girls team, which finished the regular season ranked No. 16 in the 5A Conference, will host No. 17 Willow Canyon of Surprise at 7 p.m. on Friday. Nogales had a 7-9 regular season record and Willow Canyon was 13-4, but NHS was ranked higher due to having played a stronger schedule.
• The Rio Rico boys are set to host Bradshaw Mountain, the No. 15-ranked team in the 4A Conference with a 12-6 record, at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Hawks, 8-11, ended the regular season ranked No. 29 in the 4A Conference. They wouldn’t have qualified for the postseason with their ranking, but by finishing first in the 4A Gila Region, they earned the right to host a play-in game as the No. 16 seed.
• The RRHS girls, ranked No. 20 in the 4A Conference with a 12-8 mark, will travel all the way to Kingman on Friday for a matchup with No. 12 Lee Williams, which finished 12-5. The Hawks, who made the play-in round as the No. 21 seed, enter the game having won seven of their last nine contests, with their only two losses during that span coming against larger 5A schools.
• The NHS boys went 7-10 in the regular season and finished with a No. 23 ranking in the 5A Conference. That means they’ll head to Tucson on Friday to take on No. 10 Catalina Foothills. This is the only one of the four play-in games in which the teams met during the regular season. The Apaches fell to the Falcons 71-63 at home on Feb. 7.
Once the play-in round games are completed, the winners will be reseeded and matched up against teams ranked 1-8. Those games are set to be played next week.
The Patagonia Union High School girls and boys basketball teams each narrowly missed a spot in the 1A Conference play-in round. The Lobos boys finished the regular season ranked No. 27 in the conference, just out of the Top 24. The PUHS girls were ranked No. 24 at the end of the season, but were bumped from the postseason due to a lower-ranked team earning an automatic regional bid.