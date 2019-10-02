Golfers from Rio Rico and Nogales high schools both took to the links at the Tubac Golf Resort on Tuesday, though not to play each other.
Nogales was first onto the resort’s Otero course, taking on Sahuarita.
Junior Ivan Carrillo led the Apaches, shooting a 41. He was followed by senior Eric Meyer at 43, junior Jorge Ruiz and sophomore Gustavo Acosta at 44.
Nogales, led by head coach Bea Ainza and assistant David Jimenez, won the match with a score of 172 to finish their season a perfect 10-0.
Rio Rico and Douglas played their own two-team match on the nine-hole Otero course on Tuesday, with the visiting Bulldogs coming out on top.
Rio Rico’s No. 1 player, sophomore Joseph Coil, shot a 47 to finish second overall. He was followed for the Hawks by freshman Isaac Ruiz, who finished sixth overall with a score of 59, and sophomore Nicolas Mendoza, who was eighth at 64.
Also competing for Rio Rico were sophomore Ricardo Lopez and freshmen Gerardo O’Campo and Mathew Gonzalez.
The Hawks are coached by Rico Quiroz.