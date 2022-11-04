The boys cross country teams from Nogales and Rio Rico high schools both qualified for their respective state meets, and six girls runners from the two schools qualified individually during their sectional races held Wednesday at RRHS.
Teams needed to finish in the top half of their field to earn a spot in the upcoming championship races, and the Rio Rico boys made it as the sixth-place finisher in the 12-team Division III race.
Hawk senior Jorge Trujillo, who came in second at last year’s state competition, was second among 76 overall runners in this year’s sectional qualifier with a time of 16:43.9. Teammate Jose Hernandez was 15th at 18:44.9.
Francisco Murrieta was next for RRHS in 26th place (19:20), followed by Santiago Rojo in 47th (20:16.2) and Alexander Johnson in 64th (21:42.1).
Teams earn points based on the finishes of their top five runners.
The Rio Rico girls didn’t have the five athletes needed to compete as a team, but all three Hawk competitors fared well enough in the field of 69 to earn a spot in the D-III state race.
Isabella Bravo finished in seventh place at 21:50.3, Johana Holman was 12th at 22:01.8 and Suzette Trujillo was 27th at 23:26.3
In the Division II boys race, Nogales didn’t place any runners in the top 20. But by having five team members place in the top 33 – including four who crossed the finish line consecutively – they earned enough points to finish fifth among 11 teams.
Jose Coronado was the first NHS runner across the finish line, coming in 22nd in the field of 76 with a time of 18:32.9.
Then came four consecutive Nogales runners, starting in 30th place: Javier Martinez Peralta (18:58.1), Alec Guerra (19:03), Joel Martinez-Peralta (19:04.5) and David Felix (19:17.5).
The Nogales girls team narrowly missed the cutoff in their D-II qualifier, finishing sixth among 10 teams. But three NHS competitors qualified individually, starting with Brianna Morgan, who was 24th in the field of 67 runners with a time of 23:01.3.
Also qualifying were Mia Barraza, who was 28th with a time of 23:16.7, and Alexandra Maldonado, who came in 33rd at 23:51.6.
The D-II and D-III state championship races are scheduled to be held on Nov. 12 at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.