The Nogales Apaches are set to open their football season on Friday when they host Sahuarita, and school officials are promising that strict protocols will be in place to minimize the risks of COVID-19.
In addition to being the home and season opener for NHS, the game will serve as Senior Night in honor of the 12th-grade members of the football team, band and color guard. As such, attendance at the game will be limited to four family members of each of those seniors, the school said in an announcement.
The seniors will be required to leave their guest list with NHS Athletic Coordinator Eric Sowle in advance, and names will be checked at the gate.
The only entrance gate that will be open at Apache Stadium will be the one near the concessions stand, and parking will be limited to the NHS student lot.
Attendees will be required to have their temperature checked at the gate, wear a mask, sit in marked areas and maintain social distances of six. When the game is over, they must exit the stadium and paring lot immediately.
For those who cannot attend, the game will be streamed live on the Apache Athletics YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m.
Senior members of other fall sports will be honored at a subsequent home game, the school said.
The Nogales Unified School District called off the in-person half of its hybrid learning model effective Monday, but allowed high school athletic programs to continue.