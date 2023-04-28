NHS softball wraps up season vs. Sahuarita Nogales International Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Denise Lopez steps up to the plate. Photo by Jonathan Clark Stacy Zuniga delivers a pitch. Photo by Jonathan Clark Yesenia Ahumada takes a cut. Photo by Jonathan Clark Center fielder Ayleen Lira is congratulated by a teammate after throwing out a runner at third. Photo by Jonathan Clark Brianna Romo turns to bunt. Photo by Jonathan Clark Stacey Barnett fires the ball back into the infield. Photo by Jonathan Clark Eliana Acevedo watches the ball fly off the bat. Photo by Jonathan Clark Kayla Martinez smiles after reaching first base on a bunt hit. Photo by Jonathan Clark Natalia Rosas at bat for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Ayleen Lira fields a base hit to center field. Photo by Jonathan Clark Kayla Martinez takes and inside pitch. Photo by Jonathan Clark Eliana Acevedo, left, and a Sahuarita baserunner watch as Kayla Martinez catches a pop up. Photo by Jonathan Clark Yesenia Ahumada tags out a Sahuarita runner at third. Photo by Jonathan Clark Ayleen Lira connects for a hit. Photo by Jonathan Clark The field was decorated for Senior Night. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nogales High School softball team honored its four senior members – Brianna Romo, Denise Lopez, Stacy Zuniga and Yesenia Ahumada – at Monday’s season-concluding game against Sahuarita at NHS.The Apaches were unable to pick up a victory during the 2023 regular season, though they won two early season tournament games. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Games And Toys Load comments Trending Stories Notice of claim, new video emerge in fatal NPD shooting Man who had local conviction set aside gets 14 years in Alaska Panousopoulos indicted in assessor bribery scheme Police chief takes stint as acting city manager Questions remain in wake of NPD shooting City breaks ground on Teyechea Park project Threat found on bathroom wall at Lincoln Elementary School Guest Opinion: Sheriff Hollywood comes to town Wrong-way driver causes crash after fleeing stop in SCC High school students win ‘Hi-Art' awards Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit