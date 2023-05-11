The Nogales High School baseball team was eliminated from the 5A Conference state tournament on Wednesday with a 5-0 loss to the Casteel Colts in a semifinal round game in Mesa.
It was the No. 3-seeded Apaches’ second loss to No. 2 Casteel in the double-elimination tournament. The Colts had previously defeated NHS 10-0 on May 4 in Tempe, sending the Apaches to the losers bracket.
Then on Monday in Mesa, Luis Martin Romero singled home the winning run with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Nogales a 5-4 win over No. 7 Canyon View and a second shot Casteel.
Monday’s win-or-go-home game with Canyon View began with Nogales falling behind in the top of the second. But the Apaches tied it up in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Denzel Montijo and an RBI single by Jorge Amaya.
NHS went up 4-2 in the bottom of the third when Sal Valenzuela doubled home a run, then scored on a hit by David Zazueta. Canyon View answered with two in the top of the fourth, and the score remained deadlocked until Romero’s game-winning hit in the eighth.
Romero started on the mound for NHS and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs – three earned – while striking out four and walking three. Valenzuela earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.
Amaya finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate and Zazueta was 2-for-3.
Wednesday’s rematch with Casteel saw the Colts jump out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, then tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Meanwhile, the Nogales offense couldn’t generate any action against Colts pitcher Mason Russell, who held NHS hitless over seven innings, allowing just a walk and a hit batter.
Nogales finished the season with an overall record of 25-8. They went 16-2 in regular-season games that counted in the standings, and 6-4 in pre- and mid-season tournament play.
After earning the No. 3 seed in the 16-team 5A tournament, winning their first-round game against Cienega 10-0 and their second-round matchup with Williams Field 12-8. Both of those games were played at home at War Memorial Stadium.
From there, the Apaches moved up to the greater Phoenix area, where they lost to Casteel, beat Canyon View and lost again to Casteel.
Casteel will now play either Horizon or Catalina Foothills on May 16 in Tempe for the state 5A championship.