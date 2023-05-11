NHS-Cienega

NHS players and Coach O.J. Favela watch as Cienega holds a meeting on the mound during a first-round state tournament game on April 29.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

The Nogales High School baseball team was eliminated from the 5A Conference state tournament on Wednesday with a 5-0 loss to the Casteel Colts in a semifinal round game in Mesa.

It was the No. 3-seeded Apaches’ second loss to No. 2 Casteel in the double-elimination tournament. The Colts had previously defeated NHS 10-0 on May 4 in Tempe, sending the Apaches to the losers bracket.



