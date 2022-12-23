The Nogales High School stunt and cheer team finishing third in Division II at the GameDay State Championships last weekend in Phoenix.
“We couldn’t be more proud of the group,” said Athletic Director Eric Sowle.
“They worked very hard on their Game Day routine and it showed.”
NHS competed against 28 other schools in Division II and were named one of the 10 finalists after an initial round of performances.
Nogales was ranked No. 3 score-wise heading into the finals, but they improved on their initial performance in the final round, where they had the second-highest mark.
Final rankings were determined by a combined score from the preliminary and final rounds, and Nogales’ combined score of 78.88 put them just behind Cactus Shadows and Centennial high schools, which finished first and second, respectively.
The Nogales team received the Band Chant banner for their energy and crowd-leading, Sowle said.
He also noted that the team endured a long day of competition. Their qualifying performance was at 3:40 p.m. and their final performance, the first performance of the final round, took place at 6:10 p.m. Awards were presented beginning at 9 p.m.
“The students kept that energy and composure high heading into their final performance, and the great turnout of parents and Apache supporters helped,” Sowle said. “We had an amazing group of parents and family members in attendance that helped bring energy to the performances, returning the chants throughout the Game Day routine.”
Sowle said that for Coach Carolyn Hernandez, the biggest takeaway from the experience came from one of the judges, who complimented the Nogales students’ behavior and program as the most genuine of the day.
