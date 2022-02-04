Halfway through the third quarter of Wednesday’s girls basketball game, the Nogales Apaches and Rio Rico Hawks were tied at 24. But the Apaches outscored the Hawks 17-6 the rest of the way to win 41-30 in front of a festive crowd at NHS.
The game had a postseason feel – as well as postseason ramifications for both teams, each of which will need to finish among the top 24 squads in their respective conferences to reach the playoffs.
Following Wednesday’s win, Nogales had a record of 7-8 and was ranked No. 15 in the 5A Conference. A final ranking of 9 through 16 will earn NHS a home game in the state tournament play-in round. They have one game remaining in the regular season: a matchup at Catalina Foothills in Tucson on Friday.
The Hawks were ranked No. 22 in the 4A Conference as of noon Thursday with a 9-8 record. They are set to host Walden Grove on Friday and Canyon Del Oro on Monday, before wrapping up their regular season on Tuesday at Douglas.
Wednesday’s intra-county rivalry game began with Nogales jumping out to a 10-4 lead thanks to two three-pointers by freshman Cecilia Burruel. By the end of the first quarter, the Apaches led 14-9.
Rio Rico quickly came back to tie the game on a three-pointer by Peyton Lunderville and a baseline jumper from Yamileth Barcelo. When Johana Holman scored on an offensive rebound with a little more than four minutes left in the half, it put the Hawks in front for the first time in the game.
After several lead changes and ties, Mia Rodriguez of Nogales connected on a three-pointer that gave NHS a 23-20 lead at the half.
Rio Rico came right back in the third quarter, moving in front 24-23 on a long jump shot by Lunderville and a feed from Alexia Cano to Angelina Whelan for a layup.
With 4:09 left in the third quarter, Burruel made a free throw to tie the game at 24. After that, it was all Nogales, as the Apaches went on a 17-3 run to put the game away.
Burruel hit a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter, and Astrid Zubiate had a three-pointer and layup during the fourth period to help fuel the NHS run.
Cano hit a three-pointer for Rio Rico during the last minute of the game to bring the final score to 41-30.
Burruel finished with a game-high 12 points for Nogales. Jessica Villarino added eight and Dani Ochoa scored six.
Barcelo was the high scorer for Rio Rico with six points. Cano, Holman and Whelan each had five.