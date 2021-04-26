The Nogales Apaches boys track and field team finished first and the NHS girls were third at the 90th Ted James Invitational meet in Douglas last weekend.
The boys were first among a field of eight teams with 171 points, 27 better than second-place finisher Safford. The girls had 127 points, trailing Safford (162) and Benson (145).
The boys picked up first-place finishes in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races. Standout individual performers included Arturo Alvarez, who won the javelin with a throw of 133 feet, 5 inches; and Shahean Simon, who was first in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.
The Apaches also boosted their point total with a number of second-place finishes, including Gerardo Aguilar in the 100 and 200 meters; Parker Jeong in the 400 meters and the long jump; Juan Cervantes in the 800 meters; and Simon in the pole vault.
The NHS girls also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races.
In addition, Idaly Banuelos was first in the 3200 meters with a time of 14:29.44. And Sabina Romero was tops in two events: the 100-meter hurdles (16.78 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches).
The Nogales High teams are next scheduled to compete at the Southern Arizona Championships on May 1, at Mountain View High School in Marana.