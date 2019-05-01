Members of the Nogales High School tennis program dominated the Division II, Section VIII awards when they were announced this past week.
Juniors Diana Garcia and Eric Meyer were named the boys and girls singles players of the year in the seven-team section.
Garcia, who shared the award with a player from Douglas, was 10-3 in No. 1 singles play and 1-0 in No. 2 singles competition during the regular season. Meyer, the boys team’s No. 1 player, was 10-3 in singles play during the regular season.
Meyer and fellow junior Eddie Yepiz were selected the boys doubles team of the year in D-II, Section VIII, while junior Carolina Durazo and sophomore Nicolette Fajardo won the distinction on the girls side.
Meyer and Yepiz went 12-1 as the NHS boys No. 1 doubles team. Fajardo and Durazo, when paired together, were 2-0 in No. 2 doubles competition and 1-1 in No. 3 doubles. Fajardo was 10-2 overall in doubles and Durazo was 9-3.
NHS coach Rudy Molera was named boys coach of the year in the section after the Apaches went 11-2 overall in the regular season and 6-0 in the section.