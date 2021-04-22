Sabina Romero, a senior member of the Nogales High School track and field team, broke the school’s long jump record last weekend at the Lancer Invitational in Tucson.
Romero’s record-setting jump of 18 feet, 2.5 inches is also tops this season in Division II of the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Earlier this month, at a home meet on April 7, Romero broke the NHS school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.34 seconds – currently the ninth-best mark in Division II.
And that’s not all: She’s also ranked No. 3 in the javelin and No. 2 in the high jump, an event in which she won the state championship during her sophomore year.
On Wednesday and Thursday this week, Romero and NHS decathlete Shahean Simon competed in the Brophy “Dutch” Heptathlon in Phoenix, with results unavailable as of press time.