The Nogales High School girls track team came in first and the boys were second at the 11-school Ted James Invitational last weekend in Douglas.
The NHS girls tallied 156 points, well ahead of second-place finisher Thatcher. Some of the girls team highlights, according to the Nogales Track and Field Twitter feed, included:
• Sophomore Annisabelle Galindo set a new school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.53 seconds She also took home the award for the meet’s Outstanding Female Athlete.
• Senior Dominique Acosta automatically qualified for the state meet in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. And she provisionally qualified in the triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 9 inches.
• Junior Sabina Romero qualified for the state meet in the high jump – an event she won the state championship in last spring – with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.
• Junior Mea Colgate provisionally qualified for the state meet in the javelin with a throw of 87 feet, 6 inches.
• The 4x800-meter relay team, comprised of Elizabeth Fuentes, Kamila Arevalo, Cynthia Castro and Alexandra Maldonado, came in first with a time of 11:29.28.
Strong relay teams
In the boys meet, Nogales earned 125 points, trailing only Safford, which had 177.
Highlights, according to the Nogales Track and Field Twitter feed, included freshman Shahean Simon provisionally qualifying for the state meet in the pole vault, with a vault of 11 feet.
In addition, the following relay teams came in first:
• Humberto Camacho, Sebastian Granados, Isaac Alvarez and Andre Maytorena in the 4x100-meter relay, with a time of 44.93.
• Humberto Camacho, Gerardo Aguilar, Andre Aguirre and Gibran Chavez in the 4x400-meter relay, with a time of 3:41.89.
• Parker Jeong, Oscar Contreras, Javier Mondragon and Gibran Chavez in the 4x800-meter relay, with a time of 9:09.18.