Having won the first two sets of Monday’s match with Sunnyside, the Nogales High School Apaches volleyball team looked well on their way to a win on Senior Night, their last home match of the season.
Instead, Sunnyside came back to win the final three sets and take the match, 3-2.
A pre-game ceremony recognized the team’s senior members: Yarelli Abril, Eveluna Alvarez, Alejandra Canchola, Ashley Denogean, Annisabelle Galindo, Angela Lizarraga and Brianna Rivera.
A contest the next night in Tucson followed a similar pattern, as Nogales took the first two sets from the Desert View Jaguares, 25-17 and 26-24. But the Jaguares came back to win 25-14 and 25-19 to force a decisive fifth set.
This time, however, the Apaches withstood the challenge and won 15-10 to earn the 3-2 victory, their third of the season. It was also Nogales’ first win of the year in the 5A Conference Southern Region, and avenged a 3-1 loss to Desert View at NHS earlier in the season.
The Apaches played their final match of the 2021 campaign on Thursday at Canyon Del Oro in Tucson, losing in straight sets to finish the season 3-14.