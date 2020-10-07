The Nogales High School volleyball team was back in competitive action on Tuesday, when they hosted Flowing Wells in the first match of a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
And while the Apaches dropped the contest 3-0, first-year coach Misako Roehrs was upbeat about the experience.
“We’ve only had two weeks of practice and yes, I wanted more – we all want to win,” she said. “But for me, after two weeks of being in practice, they really came together as a team, and now we know after our first game what we need to work on.”
Nogales led early in the first set, and the score was tied at 7 before Flowing Wells went on an 18-8 run to win.
The Apaches fell behind in the second set, but came back to tie the score at 5 on a spike by Sabina Romero. Flowing Wells pulled ahead, and NHS was able to battle to within a point on a couple of occasions before ultimately falling 25-17.
Flowing Wells took command of the third set right away and led 13-7 before Nogales began racking up points with Eveluna Alvarez and Lynette Valenzuela serving, eventually closing the gap to 14-13.
NHS was also within a point at 15-14 and 16-15, but Flowing Wells scored the final nine points to take the set and match.
The Apaches are led this year by co-captains Anni Galindo, a junior setter, and Romero, a senior hitter. Roehrs called Galindo a “great leader” and a “huge asset to all the players,” and noted that Romero was playing on Tuesday with only one week of practice after suffering an injury last week.
“Everybody on this team is actually a great leader,” the coach added. “I have seven seniors and they are just amazing young, kindhearted women.”
Nogales finished last season with a 7-15 overall record, and the goal for this year, Roehrs said, “is just to be better than we were last year.”
The Apaches are scheduled to play at Mountain View Marana on Thursday and at Desert View in Tucson on Oct. 14. They’ll take on Canyon del Oro at home on Wednesday, Oct. 14.