NHS volleyball plays home-and-home series with Buena Nogales International Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago

Kira Booker looks to pass to a teammate during the match with Buena in Sierra Vista. Photo by Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald

Brianna Romo bumps the ball up during Thursday's match in Sierra Vista. Photo by Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald

Bryhanna Fierros strikes a hit against Buena in Sierra Vista. Photo by Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald

The Nogales High School volleyball team dropped back-to-back matches with Buena this week.

NHS hosted the Colts on Wednesday, and fell in straight sets: 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21.

The teams matched up again the next night in Sierra Vista, with a similar result: Buena won 25-18, 25-13 and 25-18.

Nogales is set to host Sahuarita High School on Monday and Desert View on Tuesday. They'll wrap up the season on Thursday, Oct. 27, against Cienega High School in Vail.