Playoff basketball is coming to Nogales High School on Thursday, when the Apaches boys basketball team hosts Willow Canyon in a first-round 5A Conference tournament game starting at 7 p.m. at Ray Molera Gymnasium.
Nogales is the No. 7 seed in the 16-team tournament with a record of 11-4. The Apaches finished first in the 5A Southern Region and their only losses this season have come against teams with combined records of 31-3.
No. 10-seeded Willow Canyon, located in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, finished the regular season at 14-2. The Wildcats feature a high-scoring offense and twice reached triple-digits during game this season. They scored 95 and 97 points on two other occasions.
Nogales and Willow Canyon have not yet met this year or played any common opponents.
The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the semifinal round on Saturday.
Attendance at NHS games is still limited due to coronavirus concerns, and the school will share a link with parents and guardians to purchase tickets for the game at $10 apiece, with a limit of two tickets per purchase. Others can watch live online on the Apache Athletics YouTube page.
Nogales wrapped up the regular season last week with a 73-46 home win over Desert View on Thursday, followed by a 70-49 loss on Friday at Catalina Foothills, the No. 2-seeded team in the state tournament and the Apaches’ potential second-round opponent, if both teams win on Thursday.