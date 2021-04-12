Albert Dominguez, a senior pitcher for the Nogales High School baseball team, threw a no-hitter last Thursday to lead his team to a 1-0 win over Desert View at War Memorial Stadium.
According to statistics posted to MaxPreps, Dominguez threw 76 pitches in retiring the Jaguars without a hit over seven innings. He struck out 11, walked one and hit a batter.
The Apaches scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, when Brian Garcia (2-for-3) drove home Demetrio Crisantes (1-for-3).
Thursday’s game was the second no-hitter for the Apaches this season – Dominguez (two innings), Saul Soto (four innings) and Roman Bracamonte (one inning) combined to hold the Marana Tigers hitless in the 2021 season opener on March 12.
NHS followed up their win on Thursday by beating Walden Grove 8-4 on Friday night, raising their season record to 7-3.