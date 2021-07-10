The Nogales National Little League All-Stars are headed for the Majors Division state tournament after beating Douglas 10-4 in the District 8 title game on Friday night.
It was the third time the teams met in the double-elimination district playoffs in Douglas, with Nogales winning 4-3 in extra innings in the early rounds, and Douglas coming back to beat them 9-0 on Thursday to force a winner-take-all final.
Following a scoreless first two innings of play on Friday, Nogales’ starting pitcher Andres Lopez hit a two-run homer in the top of the third to give his team a 2-0 lead.
Douglas came back and tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning when Chris Escarcega smacked a two-run blast out of the ballpark. Douglas added another run before the inning ended, taking a 3-2 lead.
Nogales tied the game in the top of the fourth, only to see Douglas reclaim the lead at 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning.
Lopez tied the game again at 4-4 in the top of the fifth when he hit a solo home run.
Four batters later, Marco Serrano hit a two-run homer to put Nogales up 6-4.
With Douglas using its third pitcher of the game, Nogales tacked on four more runs in the top of the sixth, two of which came on another two-run bomb from Serrano, to bring the score to 10-4.
The Nogales All-Stars will next compete at the state tournament in Tempe, set to begin July 16.
Little League Majors Division is for youth ages 10-12. It’s the only division that will hold a World Series tournament this summer following state-level playoffs.
Here’s how other NNLL teams have fared in the District 8 baseball playoffs:
Minors (ages 8-10)
The Nogales National Little League All-Stars in the age 8-10 Minors Division made it to a winner-take-all final game in the District 8 playoffs in Sierra Vista, before dropping a 14-13 heartbreaker to the host team on Thursday night.
The Nogalians fell to Sierra Vista in the opening round of the tournament, but emerged from the consolation bracket to beat SV 9-6 and force Thursday’s deciding game.
9-11 Division
Nogales and Sierra Vista were the only leagues in District 8 to send teams to the playoffs in the age 9-to-11 bracket, and the two all-star squads faced off July 6 and 7 in Nogales. SV advanced to the state tournament by winning both contests, 17-2 and 9-6.
Senior League (ages 13-16)
The Nogales All-Stars got off to a good start in the two-team District 8 playoffs, beating host Sierra Vista 10-4 in the first round. But SV came back to win two games on July 7 and take the district crown.
Junior League (ages 12-14)
The Junior League District 8 playoffs are set to begin July 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Nogales. Nogales and Sierra Vista will face off in a best-of-three series to see who will represent the district at the state tournament, also to be played in Nogales starting July 23.
50/70 Intermediate
Five teams from around Arizona are set to compete in the state 50/70 Intermediate Division tournament beginning July 16 in Nogales at Fleischer Park.
The pool includes an all-star team from Nogales, which qualified automatically as the only contender in District 8.
This division offers players ages 11-13 the chance to play on a field with dimensions between those of a Little League field (46-foot pitching distance, 60-foot basepaths) and a standard baseball field (60-foot, 6-inch pitching distance, 90-foot basepaths).