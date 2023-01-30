It was a match that neither team deserved to lose. And in the end, nobody did.
After 100 minutes of leads, comebacks, highlight-reel goals, a hat trick and three penalty kicks, the Nogales Apaches and Buena Colts settled for a 4-4 overtime tie in a girls soccer showdown on Friday at NHS.
The Colts took a 2-0 lead with goals in the 16th and 18th minutes of play. But with 17:33 remaining in the half, Mariandrea Valenzuela of Nogales broke free of the Buena defense and snuck the ball past the keeper, cutting the lead to 2-1.
The score remained the same until the seventh minute into the second half, when a goal on a penalty kick put the Colts ahead 3-1.
Less than a minute later, it was Nogales’ turn for a penalty kick. Alexia Leon made good on the opportunity and the Apaches were down by only a goal.
Then with six minutes left on the clock, Carolina Renteria of NHS broke down the right side and blasted the ball toward the Buena goal. The shot went past the Buena keeper to a streaking Leon, who met the ball on stride just at the mouth of the goal and booted it into the net to tie the score.
The game remained deadlocked after 80 minutes of regulation, and the teams retook the field for two 10-minute overtime periods.
With 1:54 left in the first OT, Renteria launched a corner kick to the front of the goal, where Leon met the ball with her head and knocked it into the net. It was her third score of the game – a hat trick.
The first overtime period ended with Nogales ahead 4-3. But the second 10 minutes still remained to be played, and Buena needed only 11 seconds to knot the score at 4 on a blast by Aliyah Santa Maria.
Nogales had chance at a go-ahead goal on a penalty kick with 3:39 left, but the shot sailed high and the game ended in a draw.
It was the second overtime tie for NHS that week. On Monday, Jan. 23, Nogales and Desert View played to a 3-3 OT draw.
The Apaches, now with a record of 2-4-2, have two more matches remaining in the regular season: Jan. 31 at Cienega, and a Feb. 2 rematch with Desert View in Tucson.