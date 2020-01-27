Marcel Bachelier, a 2018 graduate of Nogales High School, went 6-for-11 with seven RBIs for the Pima Community College baseball team as the Aztecs swept their season-opening series against Paradise Valley Community College in Tucson.
In the first game of the three-game series last Friday, Bachelier hit a walk-off RBI single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Aztecs a 7-6 victory.
He had earlier put PCC ahead 2-0 with an RBI single in the first inning and had another RBI hit in the fifth.
Pima freshman Daniel Durazo, a Nogales native who went to Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, was 3-for-4 in the game with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
On Saturday, PCC won the first game of a doubleheader with Paradise Valley 7-5 on another walk-off hit – this one coming on an eighth-inning double that scored Aztecs sophomore Andre Greene, a 2018 graduate of Rio Rico High School.
Bachelier hit a game-tying RBI single with one out in the seventh inning. Two innings earlier, he belted an RBI double that cut Paradise Valley’s lead to 5-4.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Bachelier tied the game at with a ground out RBI in the fourth inning, then drove in another run with a single in the sixth that put PCC ahead 3-1. The Aztecs held on to win 3-2.
Bachelier, an outfielder, is a red-shirt freshman this season after initially attending the University of Arizona.
While at NHS, Bachelier was a member of the Apaches teams that won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. He was an all-4A Conference first team selection as a junior in 2017, and led the team with five home runs and 39 RBIs as a senior in 2018.
PCC returns to action with a four-game series against Colorado Northwestern Community College starting Friday.
(From news releases issued by the PCC Athletics Department.)