Luis Martin Romero and Esteban Acevedo combined on a three-hit shutout on Thursday to lead the Nogales Apaches past the Buena Colts 5-0 in a 5A Sonoran Region high school baseball matchup.

Romero started and earned the win, striking out five and allowing just two hits and two walks in six innings pitched. On the offensive side, Romero and catcher Thomas Teel each had two hits to lead Nogales.



