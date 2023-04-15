Luis Martin Romero and Esteban Acevedo combined on a three-hit shutout on Thursday to lead the Nogales Apaches past the Buena Colts 5-0 in a 5A Sonoran Region high school baseball matchup.
Romero started and earned the win, striking out five and allowing just two hits and two walks in six innings pitched. On the offensive side, Romero and catcher Thomas Teel each had two hits to lead Nogales.
The game was scoreless through three innings. But after having a runner thrown out at home in the bottom of the third, the Apaches managed to get on the board in the fourth inning.
Teel led off with his second double of the game, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Peralta.
In the fifth inning, Romero singled with one out. That was followed by a series of walks, wild pitches and Buena errors that allowed the Apaches to tack on three more runs and take a 4-0 lead.
A bases-load walk to Sal Valenzuela in the sixth capped off the scoring for Nogales.
With Romero having thrown 103 pitches to that point, Acevedo came on to pitch the top of the seventh inning. He recorded all three outs on strikeouts while allowing one Buena batter to reach on a double.
The win over Buena raised Nogales’ regular-season record to 13-0 (they are 6-4 in tournaments that don’t count in the state standings) and solidified their No. 2 ranking in the 5A Conference. That set up a showdown Friday night in Tucson against the No. 1-ranked Catalina Foothills Falcons – which the Falcons won 6-1.
NHS will close out the regular season with four home games, all set to start at 6 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium: April 18 against Cienega, April 20 versus Desert View, April 21 against Salpointe and April 24 versus Sahuarita.