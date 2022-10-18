Cyclists from near and far raced around Santa Cruz County on Saturday in the 10th edition of the Nogales Bicycle Classic.

Approximately 300 of the 350 people who registered for the event clocked a timed finish in the classic, which saw participation jump from 213 a year ago.

Nogales Bicycle Classic

Children line up for the start of their race.
Nogales Bicycle Classic

Gabi Gutierrez of the YADA youth group hands a medal to cyclist Rivera de Rosales after he crossed the finish line.


Tags

Load comments