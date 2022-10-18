Cyclists from near and far raced around Santa Cruz County on Saturday in the 10th edition of the Nogales Bicycle Classic.
Approximately 300 of the 350 people who registered for the event clocked a timed finish in the classic, which saw participation jump from 213 a year ago.
Part of the increase might be attributed to the end of pandemic-related border restrictions, which race organizers said had suppressed participation by Mexican riders in 2021. And the Nogales Bicycle Classic got another big boost this year as a newly sanctioned USA Cycling event, meaning racers who are registered with the organization could earn points to help them win awards or measure themselves against other USAC members.
But it wasn’t just about competition, said Blanca Acosta, director of the nonprofit Circles of Peace that organizes the event.
“It’s about having fun, it’s about spending time with family and providing space for people to come and practice a new sport like cycling,” she said.
This year’s Nogales Bicycle Classic featured timed races over distances of 84.9, 62.6, 40.1, 22 and 11 miles. All routes started (and finished) at Morley Avenue and Court Street, then headed northeast on State Route 82 to the area of the Santa Cruz River.
From there, the two longer routes continued on SR 82 to Sonoita and back – the 84.9-mile course taking a detour through Kino Springs first. The 40.1- and 22-mile routes turned north onto South River Road, while the 11-mile racers turned back after reaching the Little Red School.
There was also an untimed children’s event in which kids rode up and down Morley Avenue. Thirty-five youngsters signed up for that run, according to Circles of Peace.
Newcomers to the Nogales Bicycle Classic included three members of the Tucson-based cycling organization El Grupo: Ignacio Rivera de Rosales, 42; Nick Zega, 16; and Damiano Rivera de Rosales, 13. They signed up for the Nogales race after making friends with members of the Reptilians local bike group.
“There’s not many road races left in the state of Arizona, just because it’s hard for municipalities to close down roads and stuff,” said Ignacio Rivera de Rosales. “Honestly, it’s refreshing to see a community like Nogales come together and be able to figure it out and get behind it. We had people on the side of the roads cheering. That was really nice to feel that the community was excited about it.”
The three cyclists rode the 40.1-mile course.
“I like that it had a climb on the way back,” said Damiano Rivera de Rosales. “But I’m pretty small, so I like longer climbs.”
Asked about the experience of riding through rural Santa Cruz County, Zega said: “It was great, it was beautiful, it was something different.”
Participants in the two longer races were nearly all from out of town, though Roberto Varela, 47, of Nogales, finished sixth among USA Cycling competitors and seventh overall in the 84.9-mile race with a time of 3:34:07 – just three seconds back of race winner Enrico DiMambro of Tucson. In the 62.6-mile race, 67-year-old Amado Carrasco of Rio Rico was 15th among 37 non-USA Cycling members with a time of 3:36:29.
Several local teenagers stood out in non-USA Cycling results of the 40.1-mile race. Alekza Paulett Cañez, 14, and Anna Paola Cañez, 16, were 1-2 among girls 17 and under. In the same category for boys, Angel Mascareño and Amador Vasquez were first and second, respectively. Manuel Duran, 17, of Nogales, was the fastest mountain bike participant in the race.
Moises Monreal Grajeda, 14, and Zachary Baldenegro, 16, both of Nogales, were 1-2 among all 38 participants in the 22-mile race, while Monica Quiñonez, 35, of Rio Rico, was the first female racer across the finish line.
The 11-mile race was won by Ruth Plascencia, 35, of Nogales, followed by 12-year-old Martin Mascareño of Nogales, Sonora.
The Nogales Bicycle Classic is the principal fundraiser for Circles of Peace’s domestic violence programs, Acosta said, adding: “This is going to be the best year for us, financially.”
She also noted the event’s secondary benefits for the local economy of having so many out-of-town visitors. “The hotels were all booked,” she said.
“We would like to keep doing it as long as the people want it. I think it’s a good opportunity for Nogales, as well. Not only for riders, but also for people in Nogales, and for people who are coming from out of town to see that this is a friendly community,” Acosta said.