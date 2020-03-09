The ninth annual Nogales Bicycle Classic, with five routes ranging from 11 to 87 miles that culminate in a finish-line fiesta, is set to return on Saturday, March 28.
Start times are staggered from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with all routes beginning at the intersection of Morley Avenue and Court Street in downtown Nogales.
All riders will head northeast toward Patagonia on State Route 82 for 5.5 miles to the junction with South River Road. There, participants in the 11-mile race will head back to Nogales, while those riding the 22- 40- and 60-mile routes will turn northwest toward Rio Rico before heading back to the start/finish line.
Participants in the 87-mile division will stay on SR 82 toward Patagonia before eventually turning back to head toward Rio Rico, and then back to Nogales.
Roads will be closed to traffic in town, and farther out, sheriff’s deputies will aid in protecting cyclists from vehicles.
First-, second- and third-place awards will be given to men, women and youth riders in select races, and all cyclists will receive a participation medal.
Registration is $76, or $15 for youth under 10. Groups of eight or more can register for $50 per person. Register online at swsportsreg.com/viewevent.php?EC=625, or in person up to 20 minutes before the start of the race.
Proceeds benefit Circles of Peace, a local nonprofit. The organization said it uses funds raised from the Nogales Bicycle Classic to “reduce violent behaviors in families and offer innovative treatment options that contribute to ending the cycle of abuse for individuals, families and communities.
When the Nogales Bicycle Classic launched nine years ago, Circles of Peace said in a news release, its organizers didn’t realize how big of an impact one cycling event could have on support for ending domestic violence.
“We just wanted to bring something new and exciting to Nogales, Ariz.,” said Eva Zuniga, a behavior health specialist with the organization.
Learn more at www.nogalesbicycleclassic.org.