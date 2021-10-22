Nogales Bicycle Classic top finishers Nogales International Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week 1 of 2 Jose Espinoza, 50, was the first-place finisher in the 40-mile race and Niel Hernandez, 7, was second. Photo by Jonathan Clark Barush Ruiz, 11, was a top-three finisher in the 11-mile race. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. The ninth edition of the Nogales Bicycle Classic, held last weekend, featured 213 cyclists rising five different routes around Santa Cruz County.Here are the top finishers in each race. Results and times courtesy of ceptiming.com.11-mile race1. Stephanie Spies, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1:01:312. Andrew Markoff, Phoenix, 1:02:133. Barush Ruiz, Nogales, 1:14:46 Paloma Barraza of Rio Rico had the best time among women competitors in the 22-mile race. Photo by Jonathan Clark 22-mile race, women:1. Paloma Barraza, Rio Rico, 1:15:102. Monica Quiñonez, Rio Rico, 1:18:293. Arianna Cañez, Rio Rico, 1:23:4822-mile race, men:1. David Tannenbaum, Sierra Vista, 1:07:232. Edgardo Muñoz, Nogales, 1:13:303. Gonzalo Montoya, Rio Rico, 1:26:30 Amador Vasquez, Jr. of Rio Rico was the top youth finisher in the 22-mile race. Photo by Jonathan Clark 22-mile race, youth:1. Amador Vasquez, Jr., Rio Rico, 1:09:222. Taryn Ringler, Tucson, 1:09:263. Alekza Cañez, Rio Rico, 1:09:324. Zachary Baldenegro, Nogales, 1:10:575. Anna Paola Cañez, Rio Rico, 1:18:2740.1-mile race, women1. Skylie Estep, Tucson, 1:57:462. Ana Lariva, Nogales, 2:16:113. Noni Davis, Vail, 2:16:3640.1-mile race, men1. Jose Espinoza, Nogales, 1:19:472. Niel Hernandez, Nogales, 1:20:563. Gary Rosebeck, Vail, 1:20:5740.1-mile race, tandem1. Gloria and Pedro Pliego, Rio Rico, 1:29:36 Maria Romero was second in the 60-mile race. Photo by Jonathan Clark 60.3-mile race, women1. Bekah Collins, Tucson, 2:19:152. Maria Romero, Nogales, 3:06:533. Carolyn Audilet, Tucson, 3:27:1260.3-mile race, men1. Roberto Varela, Nogales, 2:17:082. Conor Johnson, Tucson, 2:183. Tom Collins, Tucson, 2:1887.3-mile race, women1. Allison Wilson, Tucson, 4:37:092. Angela Buckley, Hereford, 5:56:103. Teresa Wollgast, Goodyear, 6:02:4887.3-mile race, men1. Timothy Finnegan, Tucson, 3:42:272. Gilberto Melendez, Tucson, 3:52:583. Richard Horn, Tucson, 3:52:58 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Race Finisher Nogales Bicycle Classic Sport Enology Men Cyclist Courtesy Edition Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition 10.22.21 15 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Seven local families collect keys to new homes More than 200 cyclists ride local roadways during Nogales Bicycle Classic With help from students, rescuers train for mass shootings City won’t identify manager interviewees MCHC revives Recreation Center vaccination clinic starting this week A long-awaited announcement for Ambos Nogales Low-income residents challenged by lack of housing options County drops counterclaim against former sheriff’s captain Hospitalizations, arrest follow San Rafael Valley rollover U.S. to allow non-essential travelers to cross from Mexico with proof of vaccination