The ninth edition of the Nogales Bicycle Classic, held last weekend, featured 213 cyclists rising five different routes around Santa Cruz County.

Here are the top finishers in each race. Results and times courtesy of ceptiming.com.

11-mile race

1. Stephanie Spies, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1:01:31

2. Andrew Markoff, Phoenix, 1:02:13

3. Barush Ruiz, Nogales, 1:14:46

Paloma Barraza of Rio Rico had the best time among women competitors in the 22-mile race.

22-mile race, women:

1. Paloma Barraza, Rio Rico, 1:15:10

2. Monica Quiñonez, Rio Rico, 1:18:29

3. Arianna Cañez, Rio Rico, 1:23:48

22-mile race, men:

1. David Tannenbaum, Sierra Vista, 1:07:23

2. Edgardo Muñoz, Nogales, 1:13:30

3. Gonzalo Montoya, Rio Rico, 1:26:30

Amador Vasquez, Jr. of Rio Rico was the top youth finisher in the 22-mile race.

22-mile race, youth:

1. Amador Vasquez, Jr., Rio Rico, 1:09:22

2. Taryn Ringler, Tucson, 1:09:26

3. Alekza Cañez, Rio Rico, 1:09:32

4. Zachary Baldenegro, Nogales, 1:10:57

5. Anna Paola Cañez, Rio Rico, 1:18:27

40.1-mile race, women

1. Skylie Estep, Tucson, 1:57:46

2. Ana Lariva, Nogales, 2:16:11

3. Noni Davis, Vail, 2:16:36

40.1-mile race, men

1. Jose Espinoza, Nogales, 1:19:47

2. Niel Hernandez, Nogales, 1:20:56

3. Gary Rosebeck, Vail, 1:20:57

40.1-mile race, tandem

1. Gloria and Pedro Pliego, Rio Rico, 1:29:36

Maria Romero was second in the 60-mile race.

60.3-mile race, women

1. Bekah Collins, Tucson, 2:19:15

2. Maria Romero, Nogales, 3:06:53

3. Carolyn Audilet, Tucson, 3:27:12

60.3-mile race, men

1. Roberto Varela, Nogales, 2:17:08

2. Conor Johnson, Tucson, 2:18

3. Tom Collins, Tucson, 2:18

87.3-mile race, women

1. Allison Wilson, Tucson, 4:37:09

2. Angela Buckley, Hereford, 5:56:10

3. Teresa Wollgast, Goodyear, 6:02:48

87.3-mile race, men

1. Timothy Finnegan, Tucson, 3:42:27

2. Gilberto Melendez, Tucson, 3:52:58

3. Richard Horn, Tucson, 3:52:58

