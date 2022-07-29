The team from Hawaii marches up Morley Avenue on July 20 during the parade that marked the start of the tournament. The squad from the Central East Maui Little League went 6-1 during the eight-team regional to capture the title and advance.
The Nogales All-Stars were bumped from the elimination rounds of the 2022 Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Regional tournament. on Tuesday, when they fell to Southern California 13-3.
Nogales, the host team in the eight-squad tournament, went 1-3 in the round-robin portion before bowing out on Tuesday.
There were no upsets when elimination play began on Tuesday, as all four teams that entered the day with 3-1 records won and advanced.
In addition to Southern California’s win over Nogales, Sunnyside Little League from Tucson, the Arizona representative, defeated Northern California, 11-1; Washington downed Oregon, 21-3; and Hawaii beat Alaska, 7-1.
That set up Wednesday’s semifinal round, in which Southern California beat Arizona, 6-3, and Hawaii topped Washington, 12-4.
On Thursday, the team from the Central East Maui Little League in Hawaii punched its ticket to the 2022 Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series by defeating Southern California, 12-8.
Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division is for youth ages 11-13. The West Regional tournament was held in Nogales this year for the seventh time since 2014, and for the first time since the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.