The Nogales All-Stars were bumped from the elimination rounds of the 2022 Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Regional tournament. on Tuesday, when they fell to Southern California 13-3.

Nogales, the host team in the eight-squad tournament, went 1-3 in the round-robin portion before bowing out on Tuesday.

Parade (copy)

The team from Hawaii marches up Morley Avenue on July 20 during the parade that marked the start of the tournament. The squad from the Central East Maui Little League went 6-1 during the eight-team regional to capture the title and advance.


