The No. 4-seeded Nogales Apaches boys tennis team is moving on the the quarterfinals of the state Division II tournament after knocking off the No. 13 Lee Williams Volunteers 5-2 on Wednesday at NHS.
Nogales started Wednesday’s first-round contest by winning four of the six singles matches.
Jose Rubio won at No. 2 by a score of 6-0, 6-1, and Alex Duran took the No. 3 match, 6-0, 6-2.
The No. 5 match went to the Apaches’ Ivan Rubio, 6-1, 6-2, and No. 6 was won by Diego Acosta, 6-0, 6-2.
After dropping the first set in the No. 4 singles contest, Andre Favela battled back to win 6-1 in the second. But he fell in the tiebreaker. Gustavo Acosta fell in the No. 1 singles spot, 6-2, 6-2.
The three scheduled doubles matches then got underway. But when Nogales’ No. 3 pairing of Ivan Rubio and Diego Acosta dispatched their Lee Williams opponents 8-1, it gave the Apaches the margin of victory and the other two matches were halted.
Nogales will now host No. 5 McClintock in a quarterfinal match set for 3 p.m. on March 4.
On Friday, five members of the team will compete in the opening round of the Division II singles and doubles championship in Mesa.
Duran, seeded No. 8 in the 32-player singles competition, faces an opponent from Shadow Mountain at 9 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., the No. 5-seed doubles team of Gustavo Acosta and Jose Rubio faces a duo from American Leadership Academy. At the same time, their unseeded younger brothers – Diego Acosta and Ivan Rubio – will take on the No. 2 seed from Ironwood Ridge.